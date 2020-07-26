Confirmed: Man City vs Real Madrid to take place in UK despite Coronavirus quarantine guidelines

According to Sky Sports News, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have confirmed that the second-leg of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will take place in the UK.

The Champions League Round of 16 clash has been granted an exemption to take place on the British Isles after it was announced that travellers from Spain would have to quarantine for two weeks.

As per Sky Sports News, the DCMS have confirmed that the sporting encounter falls in the category of the events that are allowed to take place in ‘bubbled’ environments.

The encounter between the La Liga champions and the Manchester outfit is set to take place on August 7 at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side boasting a 2-1 lead.

UEFA have already announced that once the second-legs of all uncompleted Champions League and Europa League ties are finished, the rest of the tournaments will take place on neutral ground.

After this point, the Champions League will continue in Lisbon, Portugal – whilst the Europa League is slated to continue in Germany.

Of course this decision is bound to cause controversy, the relevant bodies and organisations will have to absolutely spare no cost to ensure the strictest of guidelines are adhered to at all times.