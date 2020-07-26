“Designed to relegate Watford”: These Arsenal fans have one thing on their mind vs Watford today

While this game might look fairly meaningless from an Arsenal point of view, there’s a lot they can take out of this game.

Obviously Watford need to take something from the game if they want to stay in the league, while Arsenal have an FA Cup position to play for alongside moving up a couple of spaces in the table.

That might not sound like a big deal, but finishing higher results in more prize money – something that could be the difference between making an extra signing or not in the summer too.

Mikel Arteta needs to strike the balance of keeping his stars fresh for Chelsea, making sure sporting integrity is maintained and ensuring his players are sharp for the final too.

With that in mind, here’s how they line up this afternoon:

? Five changes from midweek… ?? Maitland-Niles, Tierney, Xhaka, Willock, Pepe

?? Cedric, Kolasinac, Torreira, Saka, Nketiah#ARSWAT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 26, 2020

You would expect most of those players to be starting in the final against Chelsea, but it’s interesting to see that Saka has been rested again.

The fans seem content with the line up, and it appears that they will relish the chance to relegate Watford today:

Hopefully we get to relegate Watford today — Omer (@AFCOmer) July 26, 2020

I hope we relegate Watford. Would be bliss ? — King Cheeno (@king_cheeno) July 26, 2020

Come on Arsenal let’s relegate Watford and finish this season.. I believe in Arteta and I think Next season. We will improve.. Glass always half full not half empty..COYGs?? — Labhras (@ClockEndNorth) July 26, 2020

Yeahh let’s relegate Watford today ?? — Richy (@OfficialMIkes) July 26, 2020

This team is uniquely designed to relegate Watford. — Young Cassius Clay (@phoenixgarincha) July 26, 2020

433 to relegate Watford love to see it https://t.co/psLGqGcEmd — U_Gunner? (@__UssamaA99) July 26, 2020

It’s unlikely that the players will go into the game with that attitude, but they should be motivated by winning the game and cementing their starting spot in the final.