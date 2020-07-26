Video: Marouane Fellaini scores hat-trick in just seven minutes for Shandong Luneng

Marouane Fellaini is bossing it in the Chinese Super League right now, with the Belgian scoring a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick against Dalian Pro.

Watch the video below as Fellaini heads in three quick-fire goals to turn this game around late on…

Flying Belgian! Fellaini headed a hat trick in 7 minutes to help the team reverse the win. pic.twitter.com/h2BJLtuMHK — John Zhao (@uoDlWsVtlwWJZpF) July 26, 2020

Fellaini was once a star player for Everton but is now generally better remembered for being a bit of a flop at Manchester United.

The 32-year-old had his moments at Old Trafford, but is associated too much with the disastrous David Moyes reign, having joined as his big signing in the Scot’s first transfer window in charge.

Today, however, is surely one of the big highlights of Fellaini’s career with this quality treble.