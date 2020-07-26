Menu

Video: Marouane Fellaini scores hat-trick in just seven minutes for Shandong Luneng

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marouane Fellaini is bossing it in the Chinese Super League right now, with the Belgian scoring a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick against Dalian Pro.

Watch the video below as Fellaini heads in three quick-fire goals to turn this game around late on…

MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah surprisingly fails to commit future to Liverpool

Fellaini was once a star player for Everton but is now generally better remembered for being a bit of a flop at Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

The 32-year-old had his moments at Old Trafford, but is associated too much with the disastrous David Moyes reign, having joined as his big signing in the Scot’s first transfer window in charge.

Today, however, is surely one of the big highlights of Fellaini’s career with this quality treble.

More Stories Marouane Fellaini