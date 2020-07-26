Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea ace has played his last league game for the club

Sometimes you end up thinking that a player is on their way out purely because of paper talk, so it’s important to wait for official confirmation.

There’s been a lot of talk about the future of Chelsea forward Pedro due to his contract ending at the end of this season, with The Guardian even confirming that he had agreed terms with Roma for next season.

That was never confirmed by Chelsea, and we’ve seen it many times before where a player has an impressive end to the season and manages to earn a new deal.

That won’t be the case with the Spaniard, after Frank Lampard confirmed that he’s played his final league game for Chelsea:

The boss's final word goes to Pedro, who Lampard confirms has played his last league game for Chelsea. The Spaniard was serenaded in the dressing room afterwards, and Lampard is grateful for his professionalism and quality throughout this season. #CHEWOL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2020

That does suggest that he might have a part to play in the FA Cup final, but he’s a solid player who’s always handy to have around the squad.

He turns 33 in a couple of days so this is his last chance to get a big deal somewhere, while it will also be interesting to see how he gets on at Roma if that does happen.

Since joining Chelsea in 2015 he went on to make over 200 appearances and scored 43 goals so he will be missed, but it does look like the ideal time for him to go.