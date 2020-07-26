“Good riddance”: These Chelsea fans are convinced that ace will leave this summer after being dropped against Wolves

Kepa has been under fire for so long that the only surprise this summer would come through Chelsea deciding to keep him and backing him to be the number 1 next year.

He keeps making mistakes and everyone is waiting to pounce on the slightest error, while you could see against Liverpool that even his own players were starting to berate him.

He’s still young enough to turn things round and revive his career, but the best way of doing that will be to leave the Premier League and rebuild his reputation elsewhere.

It’s not fair to pin all of Chelsea’s defensive issues on him – he’s often left with no protection and can’t do it all on his own – but it’s very reasonable to say that he’s making things worse too.

He’s been dropped from the team to face Wolves today, and these fans are now convinced that he’s going to be gone this summer:

Kepa is definitely gone in the summer. Good riddance. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) July 26, 2020

Caballero is far from a great keeper but that just shows how bad Kepa has been this season when i've no problems with him starting over our supposed no1. Kepa is surely gone this transfer window. — Andrew Graham (@agham1992) July 26, 2020

Being dropped for such a big game also indicates that he won’t be trusted to start the FA Cup final either, and it’s a sad end to his time at Chelsea.

The big problem now will be trying to get a decent fee for him, especially after hanging him out to dry for most of this season.