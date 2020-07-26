‘HEYYY!’ – Furious Solskjaer’s reaction to Fernandes’ first-half error for Man United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was livid with superstar Bruno Fernandes after the playmaker made a slight error in the first-half of the all-important clash against Leicester.

Around the 36th minute of the crucial encounter, the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that the Norwegian screamed out ‘Bruno, Hey’.

Solskjaer wasn’t pleased with the playmaker’s decision to push for a free-kick from the linesman, whilst Leicester had a chance to hit the Red Devils on the break.

Former Red Devils star turned boss Solskjaer clearly wanted the Portuguese star to track back rather than moan to the match official about a tough challenge.

Hell of a cry from Solskjaer. "BRUNOOO! HEYYY!" He was furious Fernandes was whingeing at linesman after meaty challenge from Justin rather than get back in position for Leicester attack. #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 26, 2020

It’s great to hear that a top-flight manager had no time for such protesting from his players, Solskjaer was firmly focused on the task at hand and wants full intensity from his players, even if they take a hit.

Fernandes got on the scoresheet later in the game with a trademark stutter-step penalty when Anthony Martial won a spot-kick after being brought down by former United ace Jonny Evans.