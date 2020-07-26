Manchester City are reportedly very interested in a possible transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but Manchester United also look to be in the running.

This is according to the Transfer Window Podcast, with reporter Duncan Castles explaining the Koulibaly transfer situation, saying he looks set to be cleared to leave his current club for around £68million this summer.

However, Castles says that City have seemed reluctant to meet Napoli’s asking price for the Senegal international, with Man Utd also apparently asking to be kept informed about his situation.

Koulibaly has been one of the very finest centre-backs in world football in recent times and would likely be a fine signing for either of these clubs this summer.

City urgently need a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, with the club suffering after his departure last summer as Liverpool ran away with this season’s Premier League title.

United, meanwhile, are a long way off even challenging for the title as they’re not even looking guaranteed to finish in the top four by the end of today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a number of signings in recent times, including splashing out on central defender Harry Maguire last summer.

Still, the England international hasn’t been entirely convincing at Old Trafford and arguably lacks a quality partner alongside him, with Koulibaly perhaps ideal for that role.

City will hope they remain a more attractive destination for top players at the moment, and the Transfer Window Podcast suggest they’re currently showing the strongest interest anyway.