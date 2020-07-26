Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to transfer rumours linking his club with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international is one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe and has been for some time, and his future has been the subject of much speculation recently.

With just a year to run on his current contract with Bayern, it could be that Alcantara is available on the cheap this summer, with Bild among the sources to recently claim Liverpool were pursuing a deal to sign him.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can definitely win the race for Alcantara’s signature, but he’d surely be a useful option for Klopp in that area of the pitch.

The ageing James Milner cannot go on forever, while the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have not really lived up to expectations in that position, while Adam Lallana is approaching the end of his contract and being linked with a free transfer to Brighton by BBC Sport.

Klopp has been asked about Alcantara by Sky Germany, and didn’t give too much away, though he did admit he thinks the 29-year-old is “a great player”.

“I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment,” Klopp said.

“Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!”