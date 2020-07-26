Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City youngster Harvey Barnes this summer.
According to the Daily Mirror, the talented 22-year-old has impressed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has switched his focus from Adama Traore after it seemingly became apparent Wolves were not keen to sell.
MORE: Klopp describes Liverpool target as “a great player” as he responds to transfer rumours
It remains to be seen if Leicester will be willing to part with a promising talent like Barnes without a fight, but it seems he’s on Liverpool’s radar, according to the Mirror.
The England Under-21 international can play a variety of positions in attacking midfield, and has more than earned his place as a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.
It could be that Barnes will now also earn himself a big move this summer, and Liverpool would surely do well to bring him in as a replacement for Adam Lallana.
The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and BBC Sport claim he’s closing in on a move to Brighton.