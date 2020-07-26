Menu

Liverpool consider transfer swoop for Premier League youngster as Adama Traore alternative

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City youngster Harvey Barnes this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the talented 22-year-old has impressed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has switched his focus from Adama Traore after it seemingly became apparent Wolves were not keen to sell.

It remains to be seen if Leicester will be willing to part with a promising talent like Barnes without a fight, but it seems he’s on Liverpool’s radar, according to the Mirror.

The England Under-21 international can play a variety of positions in attacking midfield, and has more than earned his place as a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Harvey Barnes in action for Leicester City

It could be that Barnes will now also earn himself a big move this summer, and Liverpool would surely do well to bring him in as a replacement for Adam Lallana.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and BBC Sport claim he’s closing in on a move to Brighton.

