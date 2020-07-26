Liverpool face tough decision on attacking talent as two sides eye loan deal for next season

According to the Sun, Sheffield United and Swansea are keen on taking Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool next season, the promising striker is currently enjoying a successful spell with the Swans.

The 20-year-old has been sensational since joining the Welsh outfit on loan in the January transfer window, with 10 goals kicking the Swans up the Championship table.

Brewster’s been in particularly red-hot form since English football’s restart, the talent’s six goals over this period have fired Swansea into the playoffs.

The Sun report that the Welsh outfit would like to have the centre-forward on loan once more if they can achieve promotion, Sheffield United are also circling though.

It’s hinted that Chris Wilder wants a more youthful and energetic forward like Brewster to bolster the side’s forward line after their first season back in the top-flight has ended in a 9th-placed finish.

The Sun reiterate that Sheffield would have to ensure Liverpool that the ace would get enough playing time, which may be difficult for a talent stepping up in hopes of regular first-team football at the top.

Sheffield’s chances of signing the ace would be boosted if Swansea don’t triumph in the playoffs, it’s also suggested that they may be moving on Lys Mousset – opening up a spot up top.

The Sun also state that Jurgen Klopp may actually wish to keep the ace next season, as a valuable backup for the side’s attackers.

Brewster has shown plenty of promise and deserves the chance of regular first-team football in the Premier League next season to continue his development.