Liverpool identify young Bundesliga star as a replacement for Dejan Lovren

It seems obvious that Liverpool won’t be making any huge signings this summer, but they still need to freshen up the squad in a couple of areas.

Dejan Lovren has been a solid back up this season and he still has a space in the squad, but it does make sense to sell him and use those funds to bring in a young replacement to develop.

According to BILD via Transfermarkt, Lovren is on the verge of joining Russian side Zenit St Petersburg and Liverpool have identified Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as a replacement.

The Turkish defender is only 20 but he’s been a first team regular in the Bundesliga this season, so it’s a signing that could make a lot of sense.

Kabak doesn’t have a release clause which activates until next summer, so it’s suggested that Schalke would be looking for around €35m to let him go.

That does mean Liverpool would need to find some extra funds to make this happen, but it means he could come in as the fourth choice defender now with a view to developing into a regular.

It might take him a year or two to get to that level, but Lovren won’t have long left at the top level so it would be a great move if they can move him on and bring in a youngster who could develop into a better player.