Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a potential transfer swoop for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

The Algeria international is in the final year of his contract with his current club, and it seems he’s attracting interest after a solid few years in Spanish football.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool are interested in Mandi, who looks like he could be a useful squad player amid doubts over the future of Dejan Lovren.

The Times have linked Lovren strongly with a move to Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg, and that could leave Liverpool a little short of the depth they need in defence.

Jurgen Klopp has some top class options at the back in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, but the latter of those two have had numerous problems with injuries in recent times.

That means there’s surely room for someone like Mandi to come in if Lovren ends up leaving Anfield this summer.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience at the highest level after shining with Real Betis and at former club Reims, while he’s also an Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Algerian national team.