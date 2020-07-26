Video: Mohamed Salah surprisingly fails to commit future to Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was surprisingly reluctant to commit his future to the club in a recent interview.

The Egypt international has been a star performer since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2017, becoming an instant hit with some memorable goal-scoring performances.

It would be a huge blow to lose Salah, but one imagines Liverpool fans are a little more confident about keeping their biggest names these days as they’re now both Premier League and European Champions.

Still, speaking to La FM Colombia in the video below, Salah seemed to surprisingly cast some doubt over his long-term future with the Reds…

“I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment!” he said when asked about his future. “No-one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen.

“But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy. Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy to win and achieve those trophies.”

Salah makes sense as someone who could play for any team in the world, and it may be that he’ll ultimately follow the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, as well as Xabi Alonso before them, in seeking to move to one of Spain’s big two.