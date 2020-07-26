Manchester United and Chelsea face an anxious wait to wrap up Champions League qualification today as we head into the final round of Premier League fixtures this season.

The pair are both in the top four as things stand, but face challenging final-day games as Chelsea take on sixth-placed Wolves, while Man Utd travel to Leicester City, who are currently fifth and who can also still finish as high as third.

It’s sure to be a nerve-wracking affair, with the implications of the final standings potentially huge for both clubs, perhaps particularly for United as they also missed out on the top four last season.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils could miss out on £70million if they slip up today, with Champions League qualification worth £80m as opposed to the £30m you get for qualifying for the Europa League.

On top of that, United would also face a £20m cut from their deal with Adidas, with the biggest sponsors understandably likely to be keen for the clubs they represent to be playing at the very highest level.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could miss out on £50m if results don’t go their way today, according to the Sun.

United and Chelsea are currently level on points, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side above Frank Lampard’s men on goal difference.

Leicester are a point behind those two and a draw could be enough for them to get into the top four as long as Chelsea lose to Wolves, as Brendan Rodgers’ side would then be ahead on goal difference.

The Foxes looked certain to finish in the top four for much of this season but a late run of poor form has now left them in an uncertain situation on the final day.