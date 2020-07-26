Manchester United reportedly look set to open talks over James Rodriguez next week as Real Madrid look to shift him for as little as £23million in this transfer window.

The Colombia international has struggled at the Bernabeu and it makes sense that he seems to be edging closer to an exit, with a number of top clubs likely to be interested.

Despite Rodriguez’s poor form for much of his Real Madrid career, he was once regarded as one of the finest attacking players in the world.

According to the Daily Express, it seems he still has admirers in Man Utd, who could be in a strong position to sign the 29-year-old as it’s claimed in the piece that he favours a move to England above other leagues.

Rodriguez has just a year left on his contract, and talks have already taken place between the player and the club to confirm that he can leave, according to the Express, with United set to open talks over a move next week.

United fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this – Rodriguez is a big name who could be a fine signing if he can get back to his best, but that seems a big if after his recent decline.

This rumoured deal also seems to be a step away from the transfer policy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has tended to favour signing young players.

Rodriguez could well be a tempting signing due to his low asking price, but it’s hard to imagine he has much time to really turn his career around as he’s surely now past his peak years.