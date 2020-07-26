Manchester United sealing the transfer of Jadon Sancho could have the bonus of dealing a blow to Chelsea’s plans as well, according to reports.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with Sancho by the Times, and they claim Dortmund are looking at Lille forward Jonathan Ikone in a potential £41million deal to replace Sancho.

The England international is expected to cost more than £90m, according to the Times, though at the moment it seems there’s been a lack of progress over taking the youngster to Man Utd.

Still, the report does suggest Dortmund are preparing to lose Sancho as they chase Ikone, which would possibly be a blow for Chelsea.

Le 10 Sport recently claimed the Blues were targeting the 22-year-old, so they won’t be too pleased if United signing Sancho means they miss out on a player who could strengthen their attack.

Chelsea have already brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, but the club were unable to replace Eden Hazard due to being under a transfer ban when he left last summer, while Pedro and Willian are both out of contract at the end of this season.

Ikone looks an impressive young forward and could do a fine job at Dortmund if Sancho does leave for Old Trafford.