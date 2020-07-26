Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the club to replace struggling manager Quique Setien with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

This would be a somewhat surprising move given Bielsa’s lack of experience in managing an elite European club, though he’s often been highly regarded in the game.

The Argentine has done fine work with current side Leeds, and the Sun claim this has him being eyed up by Messi, who has a great deal of influence at Barcelona.

The report explains that Messi does not have a good relationship with current Barca boss Setien, and Bielsa may well be a realistic target due to his contract situation at Elland Road.

The 65-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and time may be running out for Leeds to tie him down.

If they fail to do so, it may well be that the highly-rated tactician is snapped up by a bigger club, though it remains to be seen if Messi will get his way in terms of who comes in next at the Nou Camp.

The Sun suggest the Catalan giants would most likely favour a move for their former player Xavi, currently head coach of Qatari giants Al Sadd.