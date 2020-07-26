Opinion: Celtic will keep a keen eye on Morelos fee as a base for eventual Edouard sale

Like all intense rivalries in football, sometimes the most important thing is simply getting one over on the other team in anyway possible.

Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos are strikers with completely different playing styles, but being the main goalscorers for Celtic and Rangers will always come with comparisons.

They’re both young and prolific so the time will come for them to move on, and both teams will want to get the biggest fee so they can claim their man is better.

It looks like Morelos could be the first to leave, after recent reports suggested he had already agreed terms with Ligue 1 side Lille.

Alfredo #Morelos has agreed personal terms with #Lille. The club is now negotiating with #Rangers over a fee. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 26, 2020

It’s still not inevitable that he’ll leave, but The Guardian reported that Lille have sold Victor Osimhen to Napoli for around €60m so they need a replacement and have money to spend.

That could also play into Rangers’ hands as they know the French side have the money to afford a substantial fee, so all eyes will be on the eventual price tag if the move goes through.

That will also include Celtic, as they should feel that Edouard will be worth considerably more than Morelos when he moves on.

This isn’t necessarily about who’s a better player and favouring one over the other, but Edouard will be more appealing to the top sides in Europe.

He’s a French U21 international, he’s the complete striker who can play upfront on his own and Moussa Dembele’s success at Lyon will also encourage teams that he could make the step up.

Morelos is a fantastic striker when he’s in the mood, he’s relentlessly physical and clinical in front of goal, but he still hasn’t learned where the line is and he’s hurt Rangers with red cards far too often.

It doesn’t feel like Edouard will leave Celtic this summer, but you can be sure the Morelos fee will be referenced in eventual negotiations and potential buyers will need to top it.