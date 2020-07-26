Opinion: Man United should take advantage of sell on clause discount and re-sign former winger

The rise and fall of Man United’s performances in recent weeks shows that a front three of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood can be deadly, but they also showed that they need more options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had nowhere to turn when they were tired, and it resulted in some lethargic performances from players who were clearly dead on their feet.

That means at least summer addition is needed, and it would be ideal if he could find a right footed winger to give some real balance to the attack.

Mason Greenwood likes to cut inside and Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn’t a strong attacker, so it means the opposition can double up on Marcus Rashford and pack the centre of the pitch to take the space away for Greenwood.

Someone like Wilfried Zaha on the right hand side would completely open that up, and there are reasons why that could happen this summer.

It’s clear that Zaha needs to leave Crystal Palace if he wants to develop further and take his career to the next level, and it appears he knows that as he’s asking to leave the club this summer:

Headline from my post-match @talkSPORT interview with Roy Hodgson is that star man Wilf Zaha has made it clear he wants to move on from #CPFC and finished our chat by saying 'watch this space.' — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) July 26, 2020

Zaha does have some experience at Old Trafford but he barely got a chance in the team. There’s a chance he might hold a grudge against the club for that, but he should want to prove everyone wrong and show that he’s more than good enough to be a key player for the team.

That spell at Old Trafford also means that Man United have a sell on clause, with the Evening Standard reporting that United would be entitled to 20% of his next fee.

In a time where finances are stretched then a big discount on a fee will be welcome, and Zaha is now at the stage in his career where he needs to make the step up to a big club again.