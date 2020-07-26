(Photo) – Chelsea new boy Timo Werner in attendance for Blues’ crucial clash vs Wolves

Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted to see that new boy Timo Werner is in attendance at Stamford Bridge for the crucial final game of the season against Wolves.

Frank Lampard’s side need just a point to secure a Champions League spot, but face a resilient Wanderers side who are well-regarded for their brilliant performances against top opposition.

The Evening Standard report that Blues secured the Germany international’s signature for £53m, we wouldn’t have been surprised if Werner commanded a higher fee after his fine displays in recent years.

Werner hinted to his 124,000 followers earlier today that he’d be on the way to west London with a cryptic post on social media.

At Stamford Bridge for Chelsea v Wolves. So is Chelsea new boy Timo Werner. pic.twitter.com/hZEiPzFw4D — James Olley (@JamesOlley) July 26, 2020

Werner was absolutely phenomenal this season, the lightning-fast forward contributed has 34 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this term.