Photo: Report is convinced Kai Havertz dropped a Chelsea transfer hint with this social media response

It must be entertaining to be a high profile footballer, especially when you know that simply liking a social media post is enough to send the newspapers crazy.

Chelsea have already secured the services of German international Timo Werner for next season, and there have been plenty of reports which suggest Kai Havertz could join him.

The Daily Star noticed something interesting in this Instagram post from Timo Werner:

Obviously it’s been liked by thousands of fans, but one name does stand out in there:

It’s hard to know what to make of this. The Star point out that it’s not come from nowhere and Havertz has been heavily linked with Chelsea, but this is also just someone pressing a button on Instagram for someone who’s probably their friend.

There’s no way that this confirms anything, but it’s just another sign that Havertz could be on his way to London.