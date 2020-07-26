Spurs hope to pounce on club’s relegation by landing striker for only £10m

It might seem harsh for clubs to look to exploit the misery and financial insecurity that comes with relegation, but football is a business and there are bargains to be had.

Bournemouth have a strange situation where they seem to have a lot of players who are highly rated, but they weren’t good enough to prevent relegation.

The truth is that their best players haven’t been on form this season, and Talksport have indicated that Callum Wilson could be on the way already.

Spurs have always had the issue of finding a back up for Harry Kane, but the report suggests Wilson could be available for as little as £10m after the relegation.

Obviously it would be an attractive move for Wilson to stay in the Premier League, but he also has the versatility to play in the wider positions so he could still see a lot of first team action.

Relegated sides will always hope to keep their squad together but Wilson is 28 years old, so he doesn’t have enough time in his career to risk being stuck in the Championship for a few more years.

He’s been a solid Premier League player in recent years and would give Spurs a solid alternative to Harry Kane, plus he’s hard working enough to fit into Mourinho’s system too.

Nothing is agreed yet, but the shortened break does mean that transfers could happen very quickly.