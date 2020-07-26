Liverpool are reportedly expected to make progress over a transfer deal for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara in the coming days.

The Spain international is a target for the Reds and has an asking price of around £45.5million at Bayern, with Don Balon reporting that a deal should be agreed soon.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield as Alcantara could be an upgrade on the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, neither of whom have really lived up to expectations at Anfield.

Don Balon also claim Alcantara himself is keen on the potential move as he feels he wants the challenge of playing in the Premier League after his success in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool fans will be intrigued to hear this, with the 29-year-old certainly a classy performer who would strengthen most top sides around Europe.

With LFC winning the Premier League and Champions League in consecutive seasons, Jurgen Klopp has done tremendous work on Merseyside and it’s little surprise the club are now a more attractive prospect to the world’s best players.