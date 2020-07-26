Manchester United are reportedly among the front-runners to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer.

The France international has previously shown himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in Europe, but a combination of injury problems and a loss of form have seen him fall out of favour at the Nou Camp.

And now, according to Don Balon, Umtiti could leave Barcelona for as little as £36million this summer, with Man Utd and Everton described as being the main contenders for his signature.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can cement this position of strength and eventually win the race for Umtiti’s signature, but he could be a useful addition at the back.

For that kind of price, United will surely feel Umtiti is worth the gamble, as he could be a superb signing if he can regain his fitness and get back to his best.

The 26-year-old could surely be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, giving United a much-needed partner for Harry Maguire, who has not had the most convincing season himself.

Maguire is a fine player, however, who would likely improve if he had a better centre half alongside him.