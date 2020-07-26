Video: Arsenal keeper Martinez makes insane save to stop goal-bound back-heel

In the 73rd minute of Arsenal’s win against Watford, Emiliano Martinez made a magnificent save to deny the Hornets the chance to draw level.

Tricky attacker Ismaila Sarr skipped down the wing and fired a low cross into the box, former Gunner Danny Welbeck pulled off a tidy back-heel – which looked destined to hit the net.

Martinez clawed down to the side to parry the effort away.

Take a look at the 27-year-old’s brilliant stop below:

Pictures from NBC Sports.

Martinez has really proved himself since stepping into the No.1 role following Bernd Leno’s injury, the ace has shown the kind of ability that’s bound to win him his first Argentina cap.