Video: Brilliant goal from Jack Grealish keeps Aston Villa in the Premier League

While a lot of fans might be wondering if Jack Grealish would still be an Aston Villa player next season, this is probably the perfect way for him to go out.

He scored the opener against West Ham today which was vital in securing the point that Villa needed to survive the drop:

He was linked with a transfer to Man United again by the Manchester Evening News recently so it’s very possible that this is his final game for Villa, and there’s no denying that it’s a fairy tale ending.