Video: Bruno Fernandes scores a contentious penalty to put Man United on the brink of Champions League football

Leicester fans will be incredulous that the penalty was given to Man United here, but at least you can understand the decision making.

Somebody might get a touch on the ball at some point, but two players go through Martial to get the ball and it does look like a solid decision.

Bruno Fernandes has looked tired all game and his passes haven’t been accurate as usual, but he sent the keeper the wrong way and put Man United on the verge of Champions League football next season:

Leicester now have twenty minutes to score twice, but they’ll also leave themselves open on the counter attack too.