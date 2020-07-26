Video: Classy overhead kick from Aubameyang puts Watford on the brink of relegation

We may never find out exactly why Watford decided to part with Nigel Pearson, but it looks like a decision that’s going to result in relegation.

They needed to get something from their game against Arsenal today, but it almost looks like damage limitation now after a fantastic goal from Aubameyang:

"It's a shocking goal to concede, it's schoolboy." ? Aubameyang gets his 2nd and surely Watford are going down! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

There are few things more satisfying than an overhead kick, but the Watford defenders do look like they’ve given up here.

Arsenal look to be in good form ahead of their FA Cup final, while Watford are surely going down now.