Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits the bar so hard from a penalty that it rebounds over everyone to safety

We often hear the cliche about a shot that breaks the bar in half or leaves it shaking for hours, but this genuinely looks like it might be the case.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to add some gloss to the scoreline over Sampdoria with a late penalty, and he certainly leaves the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from beIN Sport

The problem is that he hits this so hard against the bar that it actually cannons back over pretty much everyone and heads back towards the half way line and to safety.

It had no impact on the result or Juve winning the title, but it does mean that Ciro Immobile is now three goals clear in the hunt for the golden boot.