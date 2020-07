There’s been a renewed focus on David de Gea’s position at Man United after a bad performance vs Chelsea, so he needed to bounce back with a dominant performance vs Leicester today.

He’s actually showing that the nerves might be getting to him, especially after he could only fumble this tame effort at the feet of Jamie Vardy in the first half:

Pictures from NBC

He gets away with is after Vardy is offside, but he also tries to divert attention by having a few words with the striker afterwards.