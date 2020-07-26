Menu

Video: Divock Origi fires Liverpool into lead vs Newcastle with lovely curler

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
In the 58th minute of Liverpool’s final game of the season against Newcastle, Virgil van Dijk launched the ball upfield with a pinpoint long-range pass.

Andy Robertson knocked the ball into Divock Origi’s path and the versatile forward created some distance from his man before curling the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Belgian’s goal below:

This is the ace’s first competitive goal of the calendar year, the ace has also broke the 23-game duck of not hitting the back of the net.

