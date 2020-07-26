Video: Experienced Olivier Giroud makes it 2-0 to Chelsea vs Wolves with tidy strike

Just moments after Mason Mount fired Chelsea into the lead with a beautiful free-kick, the Blues extended their lead against Wolves thanks to Olivier Giroud.

Lightning-fast silky dribbler Christian Pulisic surged forward after the west London outfit won the ball, the ace was cut down but fortunately the ball spilled into Mount’s path.

The pressing attacking midfielder played 33-year-old Giroud in with a dangerous through ball, the experienced forward rounded the keeper before muscling off Conor Coady.

The World Cup winner then slotted the ball into the empty net. Giroud showed insane composure throughout this entire move.

Take a look at the target man’s goal below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and DAZN.

Giroud has been superb since the Premier League restarted with some important goals, the decision to extend the ace’s contract by a year looks like a great one.