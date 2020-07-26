Video: Ice-cold Aubameyang scores composed penalty to hand Arsenal lead vs Watford

After less than two minutes into Arsenal’s clash against Watford, VAR was called into action to judge an incident involving Craig Dawson and Alexandre Lacazette.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang floating a ball into the box, Dawson sent Alexandre Lacazette crashing to the floor with an elbow into the back of the forward’s head.

VAR awarded the Gunners a spot-kick and Aubameyang made no mistake as he sent Ben Foster the wrong way with a brilliant penalty tucked into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the incident that led to the spot-kick and the conversion below:

VAR awards a penalty to Arsenal less than 5 minutes in! ? It's a nightmare start for Watford – was it the correct decision? ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #ARSWAT here: https://t.co/UUiHhHQnkf

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/XgzAvL6YgZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea look to £46m rated former Arsenal ace to anchor their midfield next season (Photo) – Chelsea new boy Timo Werner in attendance for Blues’ crucial clash vs Wolves “Good riddance”: These Chelsea fans are convinced that ace will leave this summer after being dropped against Wolves

Watford need to rescue some points from the clash to avoid relegation, they could escape even if they lose if Aston Villa were to lose by two more goals than they do.