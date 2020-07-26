Video: Jesse Lingard seals Man United victory after pouncing on a mistake from Schmeichel

It’s fair to say that this season hasn’t been a good one for Jesse Lingard, but his final touch has ensured that Man United will finish in the top four.

He shows his work rate late in the game to force the error from Kasper Schmeichel, and it leaves him with the simple finish:

Pictures from DAZN

It will be interesting to see if this has a big effect on Jesse Lingard going forward – he’s looked like someone struggling for confidence all season and a goal can change that, so it would be great to see him kick on from here.