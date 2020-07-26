Video: Jonny Evans gets a straight red card for a horrible lunge on Scott McTominay

Sometimes a player’s reaction tells you everything you need to know, and Jonny Evans made it clear that this was a horrible tackle.

It looks like frustration has come into this as he makes a horrible lunge on Scott McTominay, and the ref has no option but to send him off:

Pictures from NBC

You could hear from Gary Neville’s reaction on the commentary that it didn’t look good, and the replay probably made it look worse so there was no way that VAR was going to overturn this.

It made no real difference to the result, but it does mean that Evans will get a longer summer break with the suspension.