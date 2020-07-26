Video: Journalist hints that out-of-contract Chelsea forward has signed for someone else

It seemed like a fairly open secret that Pedro would be leaving Chelsea this summer, but we were just waiting for some kind of confirmation.

He’s no more than a bit part player and the arrivals of Werner and Ziyech will only push him further down the pecking order, so it seems like the best time for him to leave and find one final challenge.

Frank Lampard confirmed after the victory over Wolves that the Spaniard had played his last league game for Chelsea, and it’s clear how much respect he and the team have for him:

The boss's final word goes to Pedro, who Lampard confirms has played his last league game for Chelsea. The Spaniard was serenaded in the dressing room afterwards, and Lampard is grateful for his professionalism and quality throughout this season. #CHEWOL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2020

At this stage in his career he’s more of a clever forward who uses his touch and his mind to manipulate defenders, so a move to a slower and more tactical league like Serie A would make sense.

A move to Roma had been rumoured for a while, and this tweet from Fabrizio Romano appears to confirm that:

It’s still not been officially confirmed, but it’s been spoken about for a while and all signs are pointing to him playing in Rome next season.