Video: Kieran Tierney bags with tidy finish vs Watford after brilliant 8-pass move by Arsenal

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Watford, the Gunners extended their lead over the Hornets with a brilliant team move.

Arsenal really built from the back to craft the opportunity, Rob Holding and Emiliano Martinez exchanges passes before the ball was played into Dani Ceballos.

The ball was then laid off to Granit Xhaka and the aggressive midfielder charged forward before playing it into Joe Willock – who sent it wide to marquee man Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe’s dangerous cross into the box wasn’t dealt with, leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lay the ball off to Kieran Tierney, the left-back tucked it away with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the left-back's tidy strike below:

Mikel Arteta’s side really do play some lovely football at times, they’ve carved Watford open with just eight passes to extend their lead.