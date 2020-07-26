Video: Mason Mount scores sensational free-kick for Chelsea vs Wolves

Mason Mount has just produced a crucial moment of magic during first-half stoppage time during Chelsea’s all-important clash against Wolves.

In the first minute of injury time, Frank Lampard’s side had a serious opportunity with a free-kick from 25 yards out, Mount curled the effort into the back of the net with a fine strike.

Mount’s capped off an impressive breakthrough season with the Blues with arguably the most important goal of their season.

Take a look at the England international’s brilliant hit below:

Mason Mount is the magic man for Chelsea! ?? What a free-kick, what a moment to get it!



Pictures from DAZN.

Pictures from DAZN.

Chelsea only need a point from today’s clash to secure a spot in the Champions League.