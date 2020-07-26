Menu

Video: Ronaldo puts Juventus on the brink of the title with a thunderous finish from a clever free kick

Juventus
You can usually tell that something unexpected is going to happen if there’s a Juventus free kick in shooting range and Ronaldo isn’t stood over it.

He’s just scored a huge goal for Juventus against Sampdoria on the stroke of half time, and it was a well worked free kick routine that provided the breakthrough:

Pictures from beIN Sports

He somehow manages to side foot the ball harder than most players can kick it, and a win here would deliver Juve another Serie A title

