Video: Sadio Mane scores title-winning Liverpool’s final goal of the season with superb solo effort

In the 88th minute of Liverpool’s encounter with Newcastle, the ball was played into Sadio Mane on the left-flank, leaving the skilful forward to cap the Reds’ title-winning season with a moment of magic.

Mane effortlessly skipped past his man with some tidy footwork before curling the ball into the top corner with a wonderful finish – despite looking off-balance.

This is exactly the eye-catching moment that sums up the Reds’ historic season.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s fine effort below:

Sadio Mané caps a brilliant season with a brilliant goal on the final day ? 18 league goals for him in the campaign ? pic.twitter.com/mRXLr0niKU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN.

Mane contributed 18 goals and nine assists in 35 top-flight appearances this season, the hardworking forward was the standout of Liverpool’s front three this term.