Video: Spurs star confirms that two teammates are leaving the club with social media post

It’s strange when players appear to confirm things on social media before the club makes an official announcement, but this looks pretty obvious.

Harry Winks took to Instagram after the Spurs game today to confirm that two of his teammates will be leaving the club:

It seems very far fetched that he’s talking about Son and Harry Kane here, so we have to presume that Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm will be on the way.

Vorm is a back up keeper who should be easily replaced, but Vertonghen has been a key player for years and his absence will be felt.

There’s no sign of this being made official by the club yet, but it will probably be a matter of time.