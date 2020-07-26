Video: Troy Deeney calls the interviewer a “cheeky b*stard” as Watford are relegated

Watford did well to battle back from three goals down to make it respectable at The Emirates this afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from being relegated.

It looks like a lot of fans are waiting to jump on Troy Deeney for comments he’s made in the past, but he’s shown he still has his sense of humour even at a painful moment for him and the club:

Deeney calling him a cheeky bastard ?????? pic.twitter.com/2vytQrxSrp — Matthew (@minstrel69) July 26, 2020

It’s also a fair point, he’s only 32 so he should still have three or four years left in him, but it will be interesting to see what happens next.

He’s probably too old for any Premier League teams to take a chance on him, but he should be perfect for the Championship next season.