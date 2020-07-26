Video: Video of teenage Mason Mount foreshadows his Ronaldo style free kick vs Wolves today

It’s generally said that practice makes perfect, but that’s especially true with free kicks when you can just focus on your technique.

Clearly Mason Mount has been practicing his set pieces since he was a kid, but this video is eerie when you see how similar it is to his effort vs Wolves today:

It’s actually really cool to watch when you realise the kid in the video has no idea just how good he’ll become, and that free kick he’s practicing would eventually play a vital part in securing Champions League football next season.