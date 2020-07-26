Video: Virgil van Dijk equalises for Liverpool with high-flying fine header vs Newcastle

In the 37th minute of Liverpool’s final Premier League clash against Newcastle, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain floated a dangerous ball into the box.

The England international used an electric burst of pace and some tidy dribbling to beat his man before sending the ball in.

Commanding Virgil van Dijk rose highest to loop the header into the back of the net, the centre-back is unstoppable in the air.

Take a look at the Dutchman’s leveller below:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lofts one to the back stick and there was only one man winning that ball… Virgil van Dijk with a perfectly placed header ? He enjoyed that one! pic.twitter.com/sIJbQXibs1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now back on even terms, they’ll still be hoping to end the season on a good note, despite fielding a rotated side.