Video: Virgil van Dijk equalises for Liverpool with high-flying fine header vs Newcastle

In the 37th minute of Liverpool’s final Premier League clash against Newcastle, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain floated a dangerous ball into the box.

The England international used an electric burst of pace and some tidy dribbling to beat his man before sending the ball in.

Commanding Virgil van Dijk rose highest to loop the header into the back of the net, the centre-back is unstoppable in the air.

Take a look at the Dutchman’s leveller below:

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now back on even terms, they’ll still be hoping to end the season on a good note, despite fielding a rotated side.

