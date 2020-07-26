‘We feast’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup for all-important clash against Wolves

Frank Lampard has made two changes to the Chelsea side that were beat in a thrilling 5-3 encounter ahead of today’s all-important season-ending clash against Wolves.

Out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga has been replaced between the sticks by veteran stopper Willy Caballero, this is hardly surprising given the importance of today’s clash – there’s no room for mistakes.

Lampard’s only other change sees in-form Christian Pulisic brought into the starting lineup for Willian, the American star turned in a fine performance against Liverpool and is the Blues’ brightest spark.

With so little changes, it looks certain that the west London outfit will be in a 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation once again, allowing wing-backs Reece James and Marcos Alonso the freedom to create.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Giroud and Pulisic upfront. Ah Man, Giroud holding up play and feeding Pulisic, we feast. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) July 26, 2020

CABALLERO AND PULISIC STARTS. LAMPARD HAS SEEN THE LIGHT FINALLY. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) July 26, 2020

The Lineup Saved a meltdown before the game?? — Snigdha Malhotra?? (@itsSniggy) July 26, 2020

ON MY KNEESS — Yan (@ChelseaYannick) July 26, 2020

So glad Caballero is starting, Pulisic HAD to start! Our team is strong.. come on Chels! No excuses for not finishing top 4 today

FOLLOW FOR FOLLOW? — Murphs (@Murphs90_) July 26, 2020

343 needed to match Wolves. Sad that Kante isn’t in the team but hopefully he’s fit for Arsenal. Pulisic will be our main man at the front and Zouma at the back. Goodbye Kepa. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) July 26, 2020

Pulisic is starting and Kepa on the bench ??let’s goooooo — Chelsea Babe ??? (@Boitumelo_MB) July 26, 2020

A top four place is on the line against the Wanderers this afternoon, this shapes up to be a closely-contested clash, especially considering the Midlands outfit’s fine track record against top teams.

A point is all the Blues need to secure a Champions League spot, if that isn’t possible, fans will be keeping an even closer eye on the proceedings between rivals Manchester United and Leicester.