Menu

‘We feast’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup for all-important clash against Wolves

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Frank Lampard has made two changes to the Chelsea side that were beat in a thrilling 5-3 encounter ahead of today’s all-important season-ending clash against Wolves.

Out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga has been replaced between the sticks by veteran stopper Willy Caballero, this is hardly surprising given the importance of today’s clash – there’s no room for mistakes.

Lampard’s only other change sees in-form Christian Pulisic brought into the starting lineup for Willian, the American star turned in a fine performance against Liverpool and is the Blues’ brightest spark.

With so little changes, it looks certain that the west London outfit will be in a 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation once again, allowing wing-backs Reece James and Marcos Alonso the freedom to create.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

More Stories / Latest News

A top four place is on the line against the Wanderers this afternoon, this shapes up to be a closely-contested clash, especially considering the Midlands outfit’s fine track record against top teams.

A point is all the Blues need to secure a Champions League spot, if that isn’t possible, fans will be keeping an even closer eye on the proceedings between rivals Manchester United and Leicester.

More Stories Mikel Arteta