“Wont know what hit them”: These Man United fans are delighted with the starting XI vs Leicester

When you look back at the table in January it’s incredible to think that Man United and Leicester are playing for Champions League football today, but for very different reasons.

You would’ve expected The Foxes to push Man City for second and their Champions League spot would’ve been sewn up a long time ago, but Brendan Rodgers also loses his touch eventually and that’s come at the worst time.

Man United just didn’t look consistent enough to challenge for a top four spot, but an incredible run has seen them charge up the table

It’s worth pointing out that they’ve had some poor performances against West Ham and Chelsea, so this isn’t a forgone conclusion.

Leicester City need to win while a draw is enough for United, so it was always going to be interesting to see how Solskjaer approached this.

Playing for a draw probably doesn’t suit this side, and that’s reflected in the line up today:

There may have been a temptation to drop one of Pogba or Fernandes to go defensively and shore up the midfield, but this shows they are here for the victory.

It’s clear that a lot of the fans are tense, but most sound happy with this choice of line up today: