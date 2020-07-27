Arsenal are reportedly looking to get Mesut Ozil off their books this summer, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports.

Watch the video below as the reporter provides an update on the Ozil transfer situation, with Arsenal said to be favouring getting rid of him in order to get his wages off their bill…

?"It is clear they would prefer if he would leave to get his wages off their books" @SkyKaveh on the future of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VQWsTSMslR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 27, 2020

He claims the German playmaker’s contract is worth as much as £14million a year, which is clearly not ideal for someone who isn’t even playing regularly.

Ozil seems to have fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta in recent times and it seems like it would be best for all parties involved if he moved on this summer.