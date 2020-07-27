Arsenal confident of reaching Dani Ceballos agreement with Real Madrid

Arsenal are reportedly confident they will reach an agreement with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan with the club for another season.

The Gunners will no doubt be keen to keep the Spain international after his impressive stint at the Emirates Stadium this year, though a permanent move is looking unlikely for the moment, according to Goal.

Arsenal could, however, be making progress on keeping Ceballos for another season on loan, Goal suggest, so most fans will take that as a pretty big positive for now.

The 23-year-old looks a fine fit for Mikel Arteta’s side and it makes sense for Arsenal to do what they can to keep him in north London for longer.

Arsenal had a disappointing season, finishing 8th in the Premier League, which was their lowest final position in 25 years.

They are, however, also in the FA Cup final as they take on Chelsea at Wembley next weekend, so there is a chance Arsenal can end the season on a high.

Gooners will be hoping it’s not Ceballos’ final outing for the club, however, as he could be key in helping the team get back to where they want to be next season.