Aubameyang’s father sends striker cryptic message over Arsenal future

The father of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent the player a rather cryptic message over his future on Instagram.

The Gabon international’s Arsenal future is in some doubt at the moment as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang was in fine form yesterday to score twice against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season, ensuring he ended the league campaign with 22 goals in 36 games.

Clearly, Arsenal would miss the 31-year-old a great deal if he were to leave, but it’s likely to be a challenge persuading such a top player to sign a new contract and stay with this struggling club.

Aubameyang could surely play for almost any top side around Europe, and his father has suggested he will have to talk with his son about making the best decision for his future amid all the noise and transfer gossip in the press, though without much indication about what the best decision would be…

“Cheeky!” – Troy Deeney wasn’t happy with one question after Watford’s relegation. Find out what it was here.