Aubameyang’s father sends striker cryptic message over Arsenal future

The father of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent the player a rather cryptic message over his future on Instagram.
The Gabon international’s Arsenal future is in some doubt at the moment as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Aubameyang was in fine form yesterday to score twice against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season, ensuring he ended the league campaign with 22 goals in 36 games.
Clearly, Arsenal would miss the 31-year-old a great deal if he were to leave, but it’s likely to be a challenge persuading such a top player to sign a new contract and stay with this struggling club.
Aubameyang could surely play for almost any top side around Europe, and his father has suggested he will have to talk with his son about making the best decision for his future amid all the noise and transfer gossip in the press, though without much indication about what the best decision would be…
View this post on Instagram
Mon fils qui ne serait pas fier d'avoir un fils comme toi ❤ bravo bravo bravo 👏👏👏tu es vraiment un buteur⚽️🔥❤ chaque saison tu réponds toujours par ton efficacité, la saison dernière 22 buts, cette saison 22 buts je ne peux que te féliciter et te dire encore une fois ma fierté 🙏🔥❤😘pour la suite de ta carrière nous devons prendre la bonne décision, ça parle beaucoup dans la presse, ils ne savent pas que nous sommes des Bantous et que il y une hiérarchie la décision est prise après le conseil du sage qui est ton père 🙏🙏 nous serons fixé très vite, dors tranquille mon fils ton père veille aux grains❤😘❤😘❤ je t'aime 💚💛💙
