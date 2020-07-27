Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, seems destined for disappointment in terms of trying to secure one particular summer transfer target.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey appears to have been on Arsenal’s radar for a while now, as they go looking for a midfield general who will inject a bit of physicality and steel into their midfield.

However, according to Get French Football News and cited by the Daily Star, the Gunners’ opening gambit in negotiations have been turned down.

It’s believed that the north Londoners offered £22.5m and Matteo Guendouzi to tempt Atletico to part with one of their best performers in 2019/20, but the Spaniards aren’t interested at that price.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa set their price for Jack Grealish and Man United won’t be happy Video: ‘It was like meeting the Pope’ – Liverpool’s Klopp recalls his first encounter with Sir Alex Arsenal flop reveals Champions League encouragement from Sir Alex

The Daily Star suggest that the Rojiblancos want Arsenal to pay Partey’s £45.6m release clause in full before they’d consider doing business with them.

Though it isn’t known just how much Mikel Arteta will have in the transfer kitty, that particular transfer appears to be out of reach for the time being.